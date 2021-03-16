Chatham Council on Aging to Host Session on VA Services

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging will be hosting an information session on March 24 for those interested in learning more about services offered by Veteran Affairs.

Veterans and their loved ones can learn more about who is eligible for VA services, what is required for registration, and more. Officials from the Cape Cod Vet Center will also be on hand to outline which of these benefits are available locally on the Cape.

The free program will be held at 1 p.m. over Zoom.

Registration beforehand is required. For more information, visit the Chatham Council on Aging’s website by clicking here.