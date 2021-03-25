You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Enacts Voluntary Water Conservation Measures

Chatham Enacts Voluntary Water Conservation Measures

March 25, 2021

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham Select Board, acting as Water and Sewer Commissioners, has declared a State of water Supply Conservation in the town.

Under the conservation measure, the board urges residents to abide by several voluntary water conservation steps.

The measures include outdoor watering at odd-numbered addresses restricted to odd-numbered calendar days and outdoor watering at even-numbered addresses restricted to even-numbered days, as well as limiting outdoor watering to one inch or less per watering event.

Outdoor watering under the measures would be limited to a time period between 6pm and 12 am, except for in-ground irrigation systems which would be limited to 12 midnight to 6 am.

No washing of sidewalks or driveways would be permitted under the voluntary measure.

The board said that similar measures have been implemented every year since 2016 to ensure that the town’s water supply can meet the needs of its increased summer population. 

The measures also ensure that the town can respond effectively to a drought. 

More water conservation tips can be found on the town’s website.

