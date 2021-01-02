Chatham Long-Term Care Residents Vaccinated

CHATHAM – Chatham Select Board members recently said that the town experienced its largest number of cases in December as vaccines distribution begins to ramp up.

“We’ve had more cases in December than we’ve had in any other month since the pandemic began,” said Director of Natural Resources Dr. Robert Duncanson to the board.

The town also saw an uptick in the number of positive cases within the up-to-19 year old demographic, with some cases being traced back to the Monomoy Regional School system, said Duncanson.

He said that the uptick in cases may be the aftermath of Thanksgiving-holiday travel.

When it came to COVID-19 vaccinations, Duncanson said that the first group to receive the vaccine was COVID-facing hospital workers and long-term care residents, including those at local facilities.

“I’m happy to report that the other group that was in that first batch, long-term care facilities, vaccinations started today at Liberty Commons for those folks. Both the residents of long-term care facilities as well as the workers there,” said Duncanson.

“That is being done under a federal contract to CVS and Walgreens.”

Duncanson was hopeful about a steady administration of vaccinations to facility residents.

He also said that numerous people have come to his department with questions on vaccine distribution, and in response to which he has been directing them to the state’s COVID-19 information webpage.

He said that it is the place to get the most up-to-date to get information on vaccine distribution.

Duncanson said that the vaccine poses a challenge to transport due to the incredibly cold temperature it needs to be kept at, however acute-care and other healthcare facilities are well-equipped to store the doses.

Town Manager Jill Goldsmith said that as the pandemic continues, staff are in town offices on rotation to ensure public safety, but are still answering phones and handling resident’s needs.

Residents are urged to use drop-boxes to further keep staff safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“I haven’t heard any complaints about any lapse in service. If there’s any concerns, I’m sure a resident of the public or member of the public could call the particular department and we’ll do whatever we can to get you the information that you need,” said Goldsmith.