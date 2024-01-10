Chatham Moving Ahead Watershed Permit

CHATHAM – Chatham officials are reportedly filing with the state for a Watershed Permit, joining the ranks of several other Cape towns who have filed in the wake of changes to the state’s Title 5 septic system regulations.

The permit covers will cover the town’s southern side, with the Pleasant Bay permit covering the north.

Without the permit, town residents living by the sensitive watersheds would be required by the state to upgrade their septic systems with special nitrogen treating technology—a cost of about $30,000 or more.

It will follow work with the other Upper Cape towns including Orleans on the Pleasant Bay permit—the first Watershed Permit filed in the state as officials crack down on wastewater pollution.