Chatham Parks and Recreation Cancels Summer Programs

CHATHAM – Chatham Parks and Recreation has cancelled its summer recreation program, youth tennis lessons, and swimming lessons for the summer of 2020.

“The health and safety of all participants, instructors, and staff are always our chief concern when offering programs to the public here in Chatham,” said Chatham Parks and Recreation Director Dan Tobin.

“After reviewing all the requirements and guidance provided by the CDC and Governor Charlie Baker’s Office it was determined that we are unable to safely meet these requirements and offer these programs this summer.”

The town had initially postponed the original program registration date of May 1 to June 1.

Chatham officials felt that making the decision to cancel now would give parents and caregivers time to explore other options for the summer.

Town officials are continuing to urge community members to follow the social distancing guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Officials are also urging residents to wash hands, utilize alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and practice proper respiratory etiquette.

The Chatham Board of Health has issued an order requiring residents and visitors in the town to wear face coverings when in public, whether indoors or outdoors, in situations where maintaining social distances is difficult, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. when utilizing Main Street from the Rotary to School Street.

Update COVID-19 information related to Chatham can be found here.