Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing.

The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the Old Colony Rail Trail.

The Diocese offered the land to the town in response to a ‘request for proposals’ for land to help address the housing crisis.

Bishop Edgar da Cunha highlighted the need for decent, safe and affordable housing for a healthy community.

“The Diocese of Fall River is pleased that the unused parcel of property on Meetinghouse Road met the criteria of the Town of Chatham’s RFP for land for an affordable housing initiative.”

The purchase is fully funded through the Town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.