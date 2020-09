CHATHAM – Chatham town officials have reopened to the public on a reservation basis.

Offices at Main Street, George Ryder Road, and Crowell Road will be open on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Those entering the buildings must sanitize their hands, wear face coverings, maintain six feet of distance, and sign in with contact information in case contact tracing practices have to be carried out.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.