You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Chatham Retains AAA Bond Rating

Chatham Retains AAA Bond Rating

March 14, 2022

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham recently announced that it has retained its AAA bond rating following a re-affirmation by S&P Global on March 7, 2022.

The town received a “stable” outlook in a ratings review call with Town Manager Jill Goldsmith, Finance Director Alix Heilala, S&P analysts and the town’s financial advisors discussing the issuance of General Obligations Bonds for $11.675 million.

Proceeds from the bonds will finance the town’s wastewater projects and refund previous bonds issued in 2012.

“Chatham’s GO bonds are eligible to be rated above the sovereign because we think the town can maintain better credit characteristics than the nation in a stress scenario,” according to a statement in the report.

AAA is the highest bond rating for municipalities, reflecting confidence in the town’s economy, institutional framework, financial management, and budgetary performance and flexibility.

The bond award is scheduled for the Select Board meeting on March 15, 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 