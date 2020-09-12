Chatham Selectmen to Hold COVID-19 Forum

CHATHAM – The Chatham Board of Selectmen, in collaboration with the Board of Health, will holding a remote meeting to provide the community information on the Town’s “red” designation on Monday, September 14.

The designation was made on the Commonwealth’s Average Daily COVID-19 Incident Rate map for the two-week period from August 23 – September 5, 2020

Information on how the Massachusetts Department of Public Health calculates the average daily incident rate and the factors that led to the reporting that Chatham had >8 cases per 100,000 population during that two-week window will be provided.

The Board of Selectmen and the Board of Health will not be deliberating during the forum.

Instead, board members said that they want to gather as much feedback as possible on any actions contemplated to be taken locally moving forward.

“We understand this designation by the State has caused renewed concerns for people’s health and livelihoods. We believe that level-headed decision-making is a necessity as we continue tostrive for a balance between public health and impacts to the local economy,” said Shareen Davis, Chairman of the Chatham Board of Selectmen.

“The concerns of the community and the health of community members are first and foremost on the minds of the Board of Selectmen,” said Davis.

In addition to providing feedback during the forum, participants can also email questions and comments in advance to communityforum@chatham-ma.gov.

Questions/comments will be received until 4 pm on Monday.

The forum will be broadcast live on the Town’s Government Access Channel 18 and an HD Live Stream will be available at youtube.com/chathamchannel18/live.