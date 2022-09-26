Chatham Sewer Construction Project Resumes Monday

CHATHAM – Work on Chatham’s sewer extension continues this week.

Construction starting on Monday, September 26 will include work at the pump station on Meetinghouse Road and continued sewer work starting on Morton Road.

Thru traffic on Morton Road is anticipated to close starting Monday, however local access will remain open.

This phase of sewer work is slated to continue in the coming weeks, with Morton Road possibly closed to thru traffic through Friday, October 14.

Work hours will be held Monday to Friday from 7am to 4pm, weather permitting.

Officials note that roads will be passable at the end of each workday and police details will be on site to assist drivers if necessary.

More updates on future projects, including planned sewer and drainage work planned for this fall will be available on Chatham’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter