Chatham Town Offices to Remain Closed Through End of May

CHATHAM – Town offices in Chatham will remain closed through the end of May following damage related to a power surge in late April.

Repairs have been made to the elevator, boiler, and alarm systems at the offices, but officials discovered additional gas leaks to go with persistent electrical problems. The town believes that the gas leaks were initiated by the power surge.

Fixes to the HVAC and electric systems, along with the gas pipes and other utilities, will continue at Chatham’s town offices through the end of the month.

In the meantime, town officials have been relocated to other buildings and have also been accessible remotely; more information on where to find officials at this time can be found by clicking here.