CHATHAM – Voters at special town meeting this week in Chatham approved a $4 million waterfront project.

The proposal includes a shellfish upweller, dock and unloading zone for commercial fishing at 90 bridge street.

The project was originally rejected by voters in May. It’s a huge industry for the Outer Cape, with 1.5 million pounds of shellfish being brought in through the town every year.

The project will also rehabilitate the historic Stage Harbor Coast Guard boathouse.