Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Aircraft Off Nauset Beach

November 2, 2021

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

BOSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday morning that the search for a missing aircraft that was possibly downed off of Nauset Beach has been suspended, pending new details on the case.

The Coast Guard stated that over 2,000 square miles were searched over the course of 55 hours, but no signs of the missing pilot or plane were found.

An alert came in Sunday night detailing that a white and beige Piper 28 aircraft was possibly downed four miles east of Sampson Island. Reports indicated that the pilot, the lone occupant in the aircraft, had been slated to land in Chatham after taking off from Reading, PA. The Coast Guard was aided by local harbormasters and the Massachusetts State Police in their search.

Those with new information on this matter are urged to reach out to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

