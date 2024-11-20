Comcast Awards $30k for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands

HYANNIS – Comcast has awarded $30,000 to the Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands to expand digital training for residents.

The money will support the center’s “Senior Planet,” a tech training program for seniors, as well as enable the 2025 launch of a Digital Navigator program to expand digital literacy.

Officials with the company said the program will also help those who require in-home assistance or are homebound.

“Thanks to Comcast’s support, we’re empowering more than 300 Cape Cod seniors with tech training and launching Digital Navigator access in 2025, both at Councils on Aging and in-home,” said Maryanne Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands.

“These initiatives will help improve the well-being of participants by empowering them through digital training and education.”

The grant is part of Comcast’s ongoing Project UP, a $1 billion investment in advancing digital equity.

“We have a longstanding commitment to Cape Cod, and we understand the important role that the Internet and digital literacy play,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “We are particularly proud to support Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands to ensure more senior residents have the training and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Comcast also recently updated its networks in Falmouth to facilitate 2 gigabits-per-second download speeds and up to 10 times faster upload speeds.