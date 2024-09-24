Comcast Provides New Video Upgrades for Falmouth Vet Center

FALMOUTH – Comcast has provided a new interactive video screen for the Falmouth Community Veterans Center, part of several ongoing investments in the community.

The company bought the hardware and arranged for it to be professionally installed.

Officials with the company said that the new addition is meant to provide support and information for both veterans and their families.

“Positioned at the entrance of the center, the interactive video screen provides a welcoming, innovative resource for local veterans,” said Carissa April, President of the Board of Directors for Joe Q Veterans Coffee Break, which is the operator of the Falmouth Community Veterans Center.

“Thanks to Comcast, this interactive screen will help inform, entertain and connect area Veterans.”

“Comcast and the Falmouth Community Veterans Center share a commitment to the Military Community – active service members, reservists, military retirees and military spouses – to keep them connected to the tools and resources they need to thrive in a digital-first world,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “We provided them with this screen to give them an updated way to connect with local veterans.”

The upgrade comes as part of Project UP, a $1 billion commitment by Comcast to advance digital equity. The company also recently donated 100 laptops to the Falmouth Service Center, as well as announced $80,000 in grants for Falmouth-based organizations providing digital navigator programs to expand digital literacy like using devices and getting online.