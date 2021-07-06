You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Development Partnership Receives Program Funding

Community Development Partnership Receives Program Funding

July 6, 2021

EASTHAM – Grants for programs ran by the Community Development Partnership have been provided by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation as well as the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

Nearly $113,000 were provided for the CDP’s Small Business Technical Assistance Program by the Growth Capital Corporation, while the Division of Banks offered close to $60,000 for the First Time Home Buyer program.

These grants make up part of a state initiative to bolster economic growth and recovery while also providing resources to first-time home buyers, two facets of Cape Cod that local stakeholders have been looking to improve in recent months.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


