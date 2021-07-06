Community Development Partnership Receives Program Funding

EASTHAM – Grants for programs ran by the Community Development Partnership have been provided by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation as well as the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

Nearly $113,000 were provided for the CDP’s Small Business Technical Assistance Program by the Growth Capital Corporation, while the Division of Banks offered close to $60,000 for the First Time Home Buyer program.

These grants make up part of a state initiative to bolster economic growth and recovery while also providing resources to first-time home buyers, two facets of Cape Cod that local stakeholders have been looking to improve in recent months.