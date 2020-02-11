Community Development Partnership to Offer Repair Loans

EASTHAM – Qualified Lower and Outer Cape households can apply for no interest, no payment loans for critical home repairs through the Community Development Partnership’s Housing Rehab Program.

Loans of up to $40,000 will be provided for repairs, including electrical, heating and plumbing, lead paint abatement, energy efficiency upgrades and more to help keep properties in good condition for the long-term.

The loans are for households at or below 80 percent of area median income in Harwich, Eastham, Truro and Provincetown.

All loans are zero interest and zero payment agreements that are fully forgiven if the residents complies with the terms of the loan and maintains the home as their primary residence for the 15-year term.

For more information or to complete a pre-application, visit capecdp.org/affordable-housing/housing-rehab or contact Terri Barron, the CDP’s director of Housing Rehabilitation Programs.

Once the pre-application is reviewed, a determination will be made as to whether the homeowner should complete a full application.

The Housing Rehabilitation Program is offered in partnership with the Town of Truro using Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the MA Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Community Development Partnership supports an array of programs that strengthen the Lower Cape community.