You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Development Partnership to Offer Repair Loans

Community Development Partnership to Offer Repair Loans

February 11, 2020

EASTHAM – Qualified Lower and Outer Cape households can apply for no interest, no payment loans for critical home repairs through the Community Development Partnership’s Housing Rehab Program.

Loans of up to $40,000 will be provided for repairs, including electrical, heating and plumbing, lead paint abatement, energy efficiency upgrades and more to help keep properties in good condition for the long-term.

The loans are for households at or below 80 percent of area median income in Harwich, Eastham, Truro and Provincetown.

All loans are zero interest and zero payment agreements that are fully forgiven if the residents complies with the terms of the loan and maintains the home as their primary residence for the 15-year term.

For more information or to complete a pre-application, visit capecdp.org/affordable-housing/housing-rehab or contact Terri Barron, the CDP’s director of Housing Rehabilitation Programs.

Once the pre-application is reviewed, a determination will be made as to whether the homeowner should complete a full application.

The Housing Rehabilitation Program is offered in partnership with the Town of Truro using Community Development Block Grant funds provided by the MA Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Community Development Partnership supports an array of programs that strengthen the Lower Cape community.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 