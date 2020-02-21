Community Development Partnership Seeking Annual Nominations

EASTHAM – Nominations for two awards honoring local community leaders are being sought by the Community Development Partnership.

The 16th annual Gwen Pelletier Award for Excellence in Community Service and the 7th annual Norm Edinberg Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship will be presented at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall on April 30.

The awards honor community members who go above and beyond to progress economic diversity, social responsibility, and more.

The CDP is looking for individuals and businesses that have used services offered by the CDP, been in business for at least five years.

They must have at least three full-time employees, a business located in Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, Brewster, Chatham, or Harwich, and have established a connection with the community through volunteerism, financial contributions, or other actions.

Nominations will be accepted through March 20. All nominations should be submitted to Britt Beedenbender with the CDP at britt@capecdp.org, or at the CDP’s Eastham location.

To find the nomination form and for more information, visit www.capecdp.org.