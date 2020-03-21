Community Health Center of Cape Cod Broadens Availability of Virtual Visits for all Patients

MASHPEE- Community Health Center of Cape Cod is prepared to meet the health care needs of their patients during the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment by offering expanded telehealth appointments, also known as virtual visits.

Virtual visits may be accomplished through a more detailed phone call or through a video conferencing application within the patient’s electronic health record.

In accordance with the latest guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Center encourages patients to call prior to visiting CHC of Cape Cod.

Many health conditions may be addressed virtually, reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19.

For individuals who have a computer or tablet with an internet connection or a smartphone, they will be able to check-in for their virtual visit using the MyChart patient portal and can launch a video conference through this service.

Not all services can be offered virtually, but a virtual visit can be appropriate for some preventive care, follow-up, behavioral health, and chronic disease management visits.

To learn more about virtual visits at the Health Center, call 508 477 7090 to be connected to the Patient Engagement team.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms or have reason to believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, let the Health Center team know upon calling.

Health Center patients may also message their health care provider through the MyChart patient portal.

For additional information from Community Health Center of Cape Cod, and their efforts surrounding COVID-19, visit Chcofcapecod.org/coronavirus.