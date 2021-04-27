Community Health Center of Cape Cod Hosting COVID Vaccine Clinic

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod residents will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

The clinic will be hosted by the Community Health Center of Cape Cod and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

Appointments are required for the clinic that will utilize the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals are asked to enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 7 on Currier Road and can remain in their car while receiving the vaccine.

The clinic will be hosted on Thursday, April 29 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Fairgrounds.

All recipients will be automatically scheduled for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks on Thursday, May 20.

Appointments can be made using the Community Health Center of Cape Cod’s online scheduling tool, found here.

More information on the clinic and testing from the Health Center can be found here.

All individuals age 16 and above are eligible for the free COVID vaccine.