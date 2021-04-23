Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments

MASHPEE – Coronavirus vaccination appointments are being offered by Community Health Center of Cape Cod on Saturday, April 24, as well as Thursday, April 29.

Those aged 16 and above, regardless of whether or not they are patients with the center, are eligible to sign up for an appointment online. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

The appointments for Saturday will be at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod’s Mashpee location on Commercial Street, while Thursday’s appointments will be at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth.

To make an appointment for Saturday in Mashpee, click here.

To make an appointment for Thursday in East Falmouth, click here.