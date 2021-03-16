Keating Votes For Widespread Gun Background Checks

HYANNIS – Ninth District Congressman Bill Keating recently voted in favor of several bills to require background checks before the purchase of guns.

One of the bills was titled the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act” or H.R. 8.

H.R. 8 requires background checks for every gun sale or transfer to ensure that weapons are not falling into the hands of those considered a danger to themselves or others.

Supporter said the bill would help prevent gun violence in any form including incidents of domestic violence or hate crimes.

Another bill, H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act, seeks to end what is referred to as the “Charleston Loophole” which previously allowed firearm sales to continue if a background check is not completed within three business days.

Over 170,000 sales of firearms were denied in 2017 due to background checks.

Keating is a member of the Foreign Affairs & Armed Services Committee for the 117 Congress.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter