You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coop Bank Gave Back This Holiday Season

Coop Bank Gave Back This Holiday Season

December 22, 2019

HYANNIS–The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod helped the Cape Cod community this holiday season in a variety of ways.

Two local families were sponsored via Cape Cod Broadcasting’s “Christmas Wishes” program, where families in need are treated with gifts for the holidays.

Initiatives such as delivering gifts and supplies to the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod in Mashpee, with the help of President and CEO Lisa Oliver, as well as Toys for Tots, were accomplished by employees and customers of the bank.

Many employees also adopted local seniors in their “Be A Santa to a Senior Program,” in association with Home Instead Senior Care. Seniors were given needed care and items that they might not have received otherwise.

Bank employees also participated in the Salvation Army’s “Dress a Live Doll” program. Nearly 1,500 kids throughout the program received winter clothing.

To learn more, visit www.mycapecodbank.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 