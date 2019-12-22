Coop Bank Gave Back This Holiday Season

HYANNIS–The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod helped the Cape Cod community this holiday season in a variety of ways.

Two local families were sponsored via Cape Cod Broadcasting’s “Christmas Wishes” program, where families in need are treated with gifts for the holidays.

Initiatives such as delivering gifts and supplies to the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod in Mashpee, with the help of President and CEO Lisa Oliver, as well as Toys for Tots, were accomplished by employees and customers of the bank.

Many employees also adopted local seniors in their “Be A Santa to a Senior Program,” in association with Home Instead Senior Care. Seniors were given needed care and items that they might not have received otherwise.

Bank employees also participated in the Salvation Army’s “Dress a Live Doll” program. Nearly 1,500 kids throughout the program received winter clothing.

