Five Beneficiaries Receive Local Bank Grant Funding

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust recently announced that it has awarded $26,000 in grant funding to five local non-profit organizations providing services in the region.

The largest beneficiary was the Falmouth housing Trust New Projects Fund, which received $10,000 to aid in the development of four affordable homes in Lewis Neck Road and Esker Place.

The Lower Cape Leadership Forum received $5,000 to continue a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training program.

$4,000 was awarded to both Camp Lightbulb, to provide scholarships for children in their three-week summer camp in Provincetown, and the Duffy Health Center, to aid in staffing to provide medical care to the homeless.

$3,000 was provided for Mass Appeal to provide shoes for children in the Outer Cape.

“Congratulations to the deserving nonprofits that have been recognized in the latest round of The Coop Foundation grant awards,” said Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod President, Chair and CEO Lisa Oliver.

“These resources have a meaningful impact by providing services to our vulnerable and underserved neighbors. I hope these acts of kindness inspire all of us during this holiday season to support the many charitable causes serving the needs of Cape Cod residents,” she said.

The Cooperative Trust was established in 2018 with the goal of funding philanthropic efforts in the region.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter