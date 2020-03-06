Cape Cod Healthcare Provides Coronavirus Update

HYANNIS A top official from Cape Cod Healthcare provided an update Thursday on coronavirus.

Medical Director for Infection Prevention for Cape Cod Healthcare Dr. David Pombo spoke on a conference call as a way to keep residents informed.

He advised that Cape Cod Healthcare has been working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that they are taking the lead from those organizations.

The risk for coronavirus on Cape Cod and in the state of Massachusetts is still low, according to Pombo. There have only been two confirmed cased of COVID-19 in the state.

“Currently, we’re operating under the assumption that a community spread is still a rare event in our area,” Pombo said.

The CDC defines a community spread as the “spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.” They explain that it is possible that a patient may have been exposed to an infected individual who had recently traveled.

Pombo said that there is no evidence of a community spread of the virus in the state.

Cape Cod Healthcare, however, is anticipating that the coronavirus will arrive here in some capacity, although they are not sure when. Concerns that people have will be alleviated once testing becomes more accessible, Pombo said.

“We really have to get testing across the state to really get a sense of how quickly it’s going to spread to Cape Cod,” Pombo continued.

Pombo expressed confidence that Cape Cod Healthcare will not need to utilize expanded contingencies, and that they will be able to facilitate cases that do arise properly, but proper arraignments are being made in any event.

Pombo detailed plans to expand the number of beds and respiratory support systems available within their facilities. Personal protective equipment is being used by people across their network.

Patients are being masked and placed into negative pressure rooms. Training has been expanded at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, and meetings are occurring regularly between housekeeping, equipment suppliers, medication vendors, emergency management personnel, and other staff members.

Information from China dictates that around 80% of the COVID-19 cases are mild, Pombo said, which suggests that those who do receive tests would be tested after experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Pombo reminded residents that the symptoms of coronavirus could be a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, but there are no specifics to symptoms.

Some people have gone to Cape Cod Healthcare’s emergency departments. After discussions with the Department of Public Health took place, testing was not conducted. Alternate illnesses, such as Influenza A, ended up being the causes of the symptoms.

“To my knowledge,” Pombo said, “there’s been no testing (for COVID-19) from Cape Cod Healthcare.”

While testing is being expanded in the state, Pombo said that the only location in Massachusetts that is currently conducting tests is the Department of Public Health’s lab.

Pombo is advising residents to first check with their physicians before going to urgent care centers or emergency rooms.

From there, the physicians will determine if further evaluation is needed or if the symptoms can be managed at home.

Individuals should not go directly to offices if they have severe respiratory symptoms without speaking to their physicians beforehand.

A major risk factor remains traveling to areas where there are significant cases of the virus, or whether there has been exposure to an individual who has a similar travel history or set of symptoms.

Pombo said that a subject’s travel history will be taken into account, along with other elements, before a decision is made on whether or not they’re qualified to be tested.

After testing, individuals will be either released or quarantined. There will be a 24-hour turnaround time prior to testing, according to Pombo.

People should not go to school or work if they have a severe fever, uncontrollable cough, or any other symptoms, and they should stay at home until they feel better.

As these symptoms could be related to the flu, which is expected by Pombo to continue to circulate for at least another two weeks, flu shots are still available.

Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol or greater, along with soap and water and other household cleaners, are effective in eradicating the virus.

Avoid touching your nose, mouth, eyes, and face with hands that aren’t washed. Hands should be washed consistently.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.