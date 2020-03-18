Council of Churches Provides Update on Programs During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Council of Churches Executive Director Edye Nesmith provided an update this week on the status of their programs as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We are striving to continue providing services in ways that still assure the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients,” Nesmith said.

With the exception of emergencies, A Baby Center is effectively closed through April 7. Arraignments can be made if there is an urgent need for diapers and wipes.

The Faith Family Center in Hyannis will be providing bagged dinners on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in a “to-go” fashion.

The Hands of Hope Food Pantry in Harwich will be giving out pre-packaged bags of groceries, which are comprised to feed up to four people, during their regular hours of operation.

Covenant to Care will not be offering any in-person meetings with liaisons or foster families until at least April 7, and work will be done remotely.

Requests for emergency hotel sheltering for families facing homelessness or eviction will continue to be taken, although there may be a delay in response times as officials who handle these requests will be working from their homes as opposed to the council’s office.

The Youth StreetReach program will not be meeting in March or April.

Hospital chaplains are adhering to all guidelines provided by local hospitals.

The Generations of Hope fundraiser gala has also been postponed to a future date, which has yet to be chosen.

For more information, visit the Council of Churches’ website by clicking here.