County Commissioner Says PFAS Is A Priority

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County commissioners are prioritizing groundwater protection from PFAS chemicals.

In a NewsCenter interview, Commissioner Mark Forest says they are anxious to move forward on the next round of cleanup at the former regional firefighter training site in Hyannis.

“We sent over to the Assembly of Delegates back in January, a proposal to fund this work. That proposal is still being looked at.”

Forest says that’s not the only hotspot.

“As commissioners, we’ve been very aggressive in calling on the Air Force to provide funding and resources to the Upper Cape towns to deal with the water supply impacts, and we’ve been successful in convincing the Air Force to step up, particularly in Falmouth and in Mashpee.”

Forest notes that technology is improving to detect PFAS.

He adds that Cape Cod towns can expect legal settlements to arrive in the near future to help deal with the community impact.

For more audio from that interview, click on the media player above.

Click here to visit the Barnstable County PFAS mitigation page.

RELATED: Plan To Ban PFAS Filed By State Legislators