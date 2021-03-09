You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Officials Offer Vaccine Registration Demo

Barnstable County Officials Offer Vaccine Registration Demo

March 9, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County health officials have provided the public with a demonstration of how to register for coronavirus vaccination appointments through the state’s online portal.

Officials said that they recognize the difficulties that have arisen with the state’s vaccine registration system, PrepMod, and reiterated that they do not have control over those issues.

In response to the trouble that many in the region have had, officials produced a 10-minute long video explaining the online system, in an attempt to make the process easier in the future.

To watch the demo, click here.

