Barnstable County Officials Remind Residents to Register for Second Shot

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are reminding residents that recently received their initial coronavirus vaccination doses that second-dose registration details have been sent out.

The county is advising that links to register for second doses have been sent out via email, and anyone who attended the February 10 vaccine clinic at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis or the February 12 clinic in Eastham should have received a message.

Any resident who has not seen a registration email should check their spam and junk folders, and anyone who did not get one at all is asked to call the county’s COVID-19 Help Line at 774-330-3001.

Error messages have also been known to appear on the state’s online vaccination registration portal, but Barnstable County officials added that a confirmation email will be sent out automatically when an appointment is successfully booked, whether or not an error message appears.