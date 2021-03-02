You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Officials Remind Residents to Register for Second Shot

Barnstable County Officials Remind Residents to Register for Second Shot

March 2, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials are reminding residents that recently received their initial coronavirus vaccination doses that second-dose registration details have been sent out.

The county is advising that links to register for second doses have been sent out via email, and anyone who attended the February 10 vaccine clinic at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis or the February 12 clinic in Eastham should have received a message.

Any resident who has not seen a registration email should check their spam and junk folders, and anyone who did not get one at all is asked to call the county’s COVID-19 Help Line at 774-330-3001.

Error messages have also been known to appear on the state’s online vaccination registration portal, but Barnstable County officials added that a confirmation email will be sent out automatically when an appointment is successfully booked, whether or not an error message appears.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 