COVID Vaccine Clinic at Cape Cod Community College Shutting Down

BARNSTABLE – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic run by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment at Cape Cod Community College will be shut down.

Instead, Barnstable County will hold weekly COVID vaccine clinics at the Harborview Conference Room located at the top of the hill within the Barnstable County Complex in Barnstable Village beginning July 1.

Clinics will take place every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm. Pfizer brand vaccines will be offered to those 12 and older, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered to anyone 18 and older.

Barnstable County officials thanked the college for its service and cooperation during its utilization as a clinic site.

The location hosted 48 vaccine clinics that administered over 22,000 injections through the county clinics alone, not including the several additional clinics that were also operated by Cape Cod Healthcare at the college, as well.

The college was also the site of a drive-through COVID-19 testing site during early stages of the pandemic.

“We could not have provided such outstanding service to this community without use of their facilities. The traffic flow, parking and availability of a large indoor space were precisely what we needed to pull off such a successful vaccination effort and we are extremely grateful for their contribution,” said Barnstable County Director of Health and Environment Department Sean O’Brien in a statement.