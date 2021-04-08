State Expands COVID Vaccine Preregistration System

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced an expansion of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system.

The system will include some regional collaboratives and add new features to allow for vaccination location selection during appointment booking.

The system formerly only allowed for booking appointments with the state’s mass vaccination sites.

The additional collaboratives are expected to be introduced later this week.

The first regional collaboratives created by the state and communities will be the first to join the system, beginning with the Amherst/Northampton and Marshfield collaboratives.

Baker said that more collaboratives are working with the state’s COVID Command Center and tech teams to ensure that they meet operational and technological requirements to be added to the preregistration system.

Beginning next week, those who have been contacted to book appointments through the system will be presented with the opportunity to select their vaccination location before proceeding to select from the available appointments.

“The preregistration we launched a few weeks ago is working well. So far over 1.5 million people have preregistration with over 800,000 having been contacted with the opportunity to book appointments,” said Baker.

“We plan to keep adding more regional collaboratives during the month of April as we move forward.”

Baker said that more technological and user improvements will be made to the system as the April 19 date that all residents become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine approaches.

Over 21 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state’s vaccine preregistration sign up webpage can be found here.