You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID’s US Toll Projected to Drop Sharply By the End of July

COVID’s US Toll Projected to Drop Sharply By the End of July

May 6, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Teams of experts are projecting that COVID-19′s toll on the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July.

That’s according to research released by the government Wednesday.

But they also warn a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic public health guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six different research groups.

By Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 