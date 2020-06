EASTHAM – The installation of a pedestrian crossing beacon at the intersection of Governor Prence Road and Route 6 along the Cape Cod National Seashore is finished.

The self-activated HAWK–high intensity activated crosswalk–beacon allows for a safe crossing of the Route 6 to go to and from Fort Hill. The beacon was funded through an earmark from 2012.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod National Seashore’s website by clicking here.