Cyr Comments on Preventing Coronavirus, Aiding Local Residents

TRURO – Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr is speaking out about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and what he and others in the State House are doing to help Massachusetts residents.

Cyr said this is an unprecedented stretch for the country, and that the situation provides a challenge to all members of the local community. He explained that in this difficult time, local residents are lucky to have the resources that are available.

“We are fortunate to have just remarkable, dedicated healthcare providers and first responders, local health who trains for these sort of things,” Cyr said.

The State Senate has created a COVID-19 Working Group, of which Cyr is a member. The group will be addressing issues regarding nursing homes, businesses, municipal logistics, and other facets of life across the state.

“We’re working as fast as we can to identify immediate policy, legislative, and budgetary needs that we’re going to have,” he continued.

Cyr also said the group is looking to promote social distancing and the prevention of community spread, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands.

He said that he is in favor of the closures and shutdowns that have taken place over the last number of days, as they help enforce social distancing.

State funds are expected to be utilized in order to aid business owners dependent on visitors and other residents in the area during this period.

Cyr said that while the coronavirus situation is fluid, he expects this to extend beyond multiple weeks. He believes that the next two to three weeks are vital to prevent community spread.