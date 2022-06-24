Democrat Chang-Díaz Ends Campaign for Massachusetts Governor

BOSTON (AP) – State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz is ending her campaign for governor of Massachusetts.

That leaves state Attorney General Maura Healey as the only viable Democrat still in the running.

Chang-Díaz made the announcement Thursday. That’s one year after she declared she was entering the race. She says she will turn her focus to make sure that “down-ballot candidates who share her values and approach to put courage over politics” get elected.

Chang-Díaz’s name will remain on the September 6 primary ballot.

The two Republicans still in the race are former State Representative Geoff Diehl and Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty.