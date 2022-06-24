You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrat Chang-Díaz Ends Campaign for Massachusetts Governor

June 24, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz is ending her campaign for governor of Massachusetts.

That leaves state Attorney General Maura Healey as the only viable Democrat still in the running.

Chang-Díaz made the announcement Thursday. That’s one year after she declared she was entering the race. She says she will turn her focus to make sure that “down-ballot candidates who share her values and approach to put courage over politics” get elected.

Chang-Díaz’s name will remain on the September 6 primary ballot.

The two Republicans still in the race are former State Representative Geoff Diehl and Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


