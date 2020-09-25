You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrats to Redraft Virus Relief in Bid to Jump-Start Talks

September 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

House Democrats say they are paring back their proposal in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration.

If talks fall through, the Democratic-controlled House could still pass the measure next week.

The chamber passed a $3.4 trillion rescue measure in May but Republicans dismissed the measure as bloated and unrealistic.

Even as Democrats cut their offer to $2.2 trillion or so, Senate Republicans are focusing on a much smaller rescue package in the $650 billion to $1 trillion range.

