Dennis Receives Special Distinction

DENNIS – Dennis announced it has become the first town on Cape Cod to earn the distinction as both an Age and Dementia Friendly Community.

The designation comes from the AARP Network of Age Friendly States and Cities, the World Health Organization’s Global Network of Age Friendly Communities, and Dementia Friendly America -Massachusetts.

Dennis said it earned the recognition for being a great place to live for people of all ages and for people who are coping with dementia.

Town officials note that earning the distinction took five years of efforts that involved educating the public on population demographics and the advantages of community-building around older populations.

The work was done with the guidance of Brenda Vazquez, Dennis Council on Aging Director and the town’s gerontologist.

Officials said the town will keep working with older people to create accessible environments and inclusive activities.

The World Health Organization’s criteria for the distinction include transportation, housing, social participation, and employment.

Dennis recently received a state grant to support mental health in its senior population through a group of behavioral health coaches.

