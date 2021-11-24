Department Of Fire Safety Shares Thanksgiving Safety PSA

HYANNS – The Department of Fire Services is issuing a PSA ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which it warns is the highest day for home fires in the state.

“Over the past five years, there have been more than twice as many fires on Thanksgiving as on the next-closest day,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

“Thanksgiving is a time for coming together with family, but it’s also a time for fire safety. You can start now by making sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that can alert you to danger.’

In addition to keeping home alarms updated, the department is offering tips to avoid common cooking safety issues during the holiday.

According to the marshal, the best way to respond to a stovetop fire is to put a lid on it and turn off the heat, while the best way to respond to an oven and broiler fire is to keep the oven doors closed and turn the heat off.

For gas ovens, it is recommended that individuals utilize a kitchen exhaust fan or crack a window open to avoid excess carbon monoxide gas during the lengthy hours it can take to roast a turkey.

It is recommended to completely avoid outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers.

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking and dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

From 2016 to 2020 here were 711 Thanksgiving Day fires, including 145 in 2020, with cooking activities accounting for 86% of them.

Home heating is he second leading cause, and it is recommended that residents perform checkups and undergo inspections or furnaces and chimneys and to keep space heaters on flat surfaces with a three foot space around them to avoid contact with flammable materials.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter