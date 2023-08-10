Despite Bad Weather, Cape League Reaches Near Record Attendance

HYANNIS – As the Cape Cod Baseball League season nears its end, inclement weather throughout the summer has forced adjustments to the schedule, but has not slowed down rising attendance numbers for the league’s fans.

Most recently, the tornado warnings and large amounts of rain forced the league to postpone two playoff games, but Michael Lane, Director of Public Relations, believes they are past the worst weather and ready to finish strong.

“It took a couple double headers, it took a couple off days taken away having to play a make up game, but looking ahead towards the forecast it looks like now that we’ve gotten past this one second round rain out, we are going to knock on wood and hope that we should be good down the stretch and get through the championship without anymore weather issues,” Lane said.

The championship series is currently scheduled to start on August 10, but could be pushed back to August 11 depending on the outcomes of games.

Despite the inconsistent weather and rescheduling, the league has seen its second highest attendance ever recorded, which Lane says has the league in a great spot post COVID-19.

“Last year we had 329,000 fans come out during the regular season, this year we had 318,000 fans come out during regular season games. Prior to that the highest we have had on record was 287,000,” said Lane.

With fans packing each stadium for the majority of games this season, it’s clear that the Cape League has returned to its pre-COVID days as a staple of Cape Cod entertainment.

