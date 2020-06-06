‘Dinner Drive Through’ Event Provides Food For Those in Need

HYANNIS – The South Shore Community Action Council recently partnered with The Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative and Cape Cod 5 on a “Dinner Drive Through” event.

It provided nutritious meals and bagged food for Cape Cod residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we provide fuel assistance for low-income households and operate our five early education centers for disadvantaged children on the Cape, we see first-hand how families are struggling with food insecurity as a result of COVID-19,” said Jack Cocio, CEO of South Shore Community Action Council.

The Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative was formed to help alleviate food insecurity by distributing meals each week since the start of the pandemic.

Members of The Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative include the Cape Cod Culinary Incubator, owner of Jeni’s Joy and Chef at Faith Family Kitchen, Jeni Wheeler, and chefs from The American Culinary Federation of Cape Cod.

“Food is a tie that binds us all together, healthy food is necessary to build healthy communities and here at the Collaborative, love is always our secret ingredient,” said Chef Wheeler.

“Who doesn’t need a little extra love these days?”

With funding donated by the council, The Family Table Collaborative was able to purchase food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Guaranteed Fresh Produce Co. donated a refrigerated truck to transport food from Boston to Hyannis.

American Culinary Federation chefs volunteered their time to plan and prepare 500 meals.

The Cape Codder resort donated its kitchen for the meal preparation and Cape Cod 5 donated funds and their parking lot at its Hyannis headquarters to host the event.

“We know that food insecurity is an issue for many families all year round, but with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain its spread, it may well have become a crisis for some families,” said Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“We are so pleased to have supported the wonderful organizations that hosted the Dinner Drive Through.”

With a grant from the Cape Cod Foundation, the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative will transition from a rapid response to COVID-19 to a long-term, more sustainable initiative.

The Collaborative has created five part-time jobs and secured kitchen space at Camp Wingate Kirkland in Yarmouth Port to continue operating through the fall while also looking for a permanent location.

To help meet the increased need for food assistance during the pandemic, SSCAC continued its traditional food distribution to area pantries and is also partnering with the Plymouth Public Schools, Middleborough Public Schools, and others from the community to supply bagged food for similar “grab-and-go” operations and direct delivery to the homes of those in need.

The South Shore Community Action Council and The Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative will team up for another “Drive Through Dinner” event on Tuesday, June 16 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Plymouth North High School.

Individuals and families suffer from food insecurity are welcome.