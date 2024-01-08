Dredge Work to Begin in Chatham on Bridge Street

CHATHAM – On or about January 11, the Robert B. Our Co. is scheduled to begin dredging associated with planned waterfront improvements for 90 Bridge Street on Mitchell River.

Approximately 2,000 cubic yards of material will be mechanically dredged using a barge and crane according to plans.

Additional barge “scows” will be utilized to dewater the material, which will then be transferred for off-site upland disposal.

Navigation in Mitchell River and through the Mitchell River Bridge will be kept clear for vessels during the approximately three weeks the work will take place.