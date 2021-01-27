State Launching Early Childcare COVID-19 Testing Pilot Program

HYANNIS – The state is launching a COVID-19 pilot testing program geared towards childcare facilities.

Eight drive-through testing locations were established exclusively to test individuals associated with early childcare programs such as faculty, parents, and the children themselves.

The program will be carried out by the Department of Early Education and Care and private partners.

The pilot phase will last eight weeks, during which eligible individuals can receive a test free of charge.

One of the eight testing locations will be in Plymouth.

More information can be found on the website of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter