Early Demand For Steamship Vehicle Boarding Suggests Busy Summer Ahead

WOODS HOLE – As general reservations open Tuesday, February 20, 2024, The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority have announced strong opening demand during its recent summer vehicle reservation opening dates.

The summer schedule debuted on February 8, 2024 for the Hyannis-Nantucket route, processing 8,389 transactions during the day and raking in over $4.4 million in revenue.

Soon after, the February 14 opening of the summer schedule on the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route processed $25,020 transactions for over $6.7 million.

The strong numbers suggest a busy summer season for the region.

“The recent reservation openings show a strong demand continues for travel to both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis.

“We are pleased the recent improvements made by the Authority’s IT group and system developers led to successful opening days, and we are looking forward to another summer of providing service to our customers and the general public.”

Although many of the busiest weekends are at or near-maximum capacity, waitlist programs are available for prospective travelers, while residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket residents can take advantage of unique perks for residents that sign up for the Authority’s Preferred or Excursion programs.

