Eastham Holiday Festival & Toy Drive to Be Held in Early December

December 1, 2023

Eastham’s Windmill Green

EASTHAM – The Eastham Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend the Eastham Holiday Festival & Toy Drive, which returns to Eastham Elks Lodge at 10 McKoy Road on Saturday, December 2 from 10 am to 1 pm.

During the drive, children can visit with Santa and share their holiday wishes from 10 am to noon, while also enjoying activities such as face painting, balloon twisters, and other hands-on holiday crafts.

A free kid’s raffle will be held every half-hour as the event is ongoing, with refreshments available for all attendees.

