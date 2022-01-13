Eastham to Distribute Free Rapid COVID Tests Saturday

EASTHAM – Eastham officials have announced that rapid coronavirus testing kits will be distributed for free to residents on Saturday, January 15.

As part of a recent state testing initiative, Eastham was determined to be one of 102 high need communities in Massachusetts. Cities and towns with an increased need for testing access are being given kits for distribution.

While supplies last, kits will be given out to Eastham residents free of charge in a drive-through manner from 10 a.m. to noon at the National Park Service’s Little Creek parking lot. The lot is located off of Doane Road on the way to Coast Guard Beach.

One individual can pick up kits for other members of their household. Limits will be in place; households with one or two people will be provided with a single kit with two tests inside, while homes with three or more people may receive two kits for a total of four tests.

Proof of residency will have to be provided in order to secure tests, according to Eastham officials. Valid proof includes a tax bill or driver’s license.

Officials are asking residents to not arrive early, as that could lead to heavy traffic backups in the area.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.