Eighth Ride For Opioid Addiction Recovery Returns Sunday

September 5, 2024

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation’s Eighth Annual Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery, or ROAR, is set to take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The ride will bring motorcycle riders together to help individuals struggling with opioid addiction in the region at a route starting at Falmouth High School, at which motivational guest speakers will address the riders before they embark on a 50-mile tour through the Cape ending at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Harwich.

Funds will be used to provide transitional housing and other services to those undergoing recovery, a period in which structure and stability are vital to successful rehabilitation.

At the race’s end, a celebratory lunch will be served alongside a series of raffles and donation rallies as riders and

Donations can also be made at Roarcapecod.com.

Entry for the ride will begin at 8 am, with riders setting off at 11 am.

