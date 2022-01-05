You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Imposing Employee Vaccine Requirement

Steamship Authority Imposing Employee Vaccine Requirement

January 5, 2022

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has adopted a new policy for employees regarding their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, employees of the boat line must be able to verify that they’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated against the virus in line with the CDC’s guidance by February 16 could face discipline leading up to and including termination.

The beginning of this policy aligns with the start of the Steamship Authority’s winter service schedule.

The policy, according to the Steamship Authority, is meant to limit the virus’ ability to be transmitted among travelers and workers. It will apply to all union and non-union employees and interns.

The authority will also be offering upwards of $500 per employee in order to encourage workers to get their shots.

Employees will be able to apply for exemptions due to health or religious reasons. If granted, they will instead have to take weekly virus tests.

More information can be found on the Steamship Authority’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 