Steamship Authority Imposing Employee Vaccine Requirement

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has adopted a new policy for employees regarding their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, employees of the boat line must be able to verify that they’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated against the virus in line with the CDC’s guidance by February 16 could face discipline leading up to and including termination.

The beginning of this policy aligns with the start of the Steamship Authority’s winter service schedule.

The policy, according to the Steamship Authority, is meant to limit the virus’ ability to be transmitted among travelers and workers. It will apply to all union and non-union employees and interns.

The authority will also be offering upwards of $500 per employee in order to encourage workers to get their shots.

Employees will be able to apply for exemptions due to health or religious reasons. If granted, they will instead have to take weekly virus tests.

More information can be found on the Steamship Authority’s website.