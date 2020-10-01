Eversource Offering Payment Assistance During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Eversource is reminding its customers that during the coronavirus pandemic, additional financial aid programs are being made available for residents and businesses.

Even as certain restrictions are being lifted throughout Massachusetts, low-income assistance programs and money saving tips are being provided, alongside a new extended payment plan.

Reid Lamberty with Eversource said the programs have been provided as a way to be supportive for their customers throughout the pandemic.

“We have adjusted to this new time, and we are here to help any of our customers who are facing financial hardship or uncertainty,” Lamberty said.

The COVID-19 Payment Program from Eversource allows customers to make past-due payments up to a year afterwards. Enrollment does not require a down payment for those eligible, and accounts will be protected from service disconnections throughout the course of the plan.

At the same time, Lamberty warned of the presence of scammers and advised customers to be protective of their information.

He said that Eversource employees will never call customers and threaten to disconnect services if they do not pay. Eversource always mails out letters to remind their customers.

“You can always confirm if you, in fact, are speaking with an Eversource employee,” Lamberty explained, “by asking some basic questions like…getting your account number from the person with whom you are speaking.”

The extended payment plan is open for enrollment through the end of the calendar year for customers with a past due balance. To learn more, visit Eversource’s website by clicking here.