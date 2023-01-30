Experts Urge Better Opioid Rescue Drug Access To Save Lives

BOSTON (AP) — Access has improved across the U.S. to a rescue drug that reverses opioid overdoses, but advocates say naloxone — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — still isn’t getting to everyone who needs it.

A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest distributor of naloxone in Albany, Georgia. But many communities lack similar structures.

Public health experts are telling U.S. state and local government officials in charge of using funds from opioid settlements to consider getting more naloxone into the hands of people who use drugs and those who are around them. In some places, it goes mostly to first responders.

Towns across Cape Cod began receiving money from national opioid settlements last summer.

Falmouth’s acting town manager recently said the town could form a working group to seek input from community members impacted by substance use disorder on where the money should be directed.

State officials gave an update on possible uses for funds at a Barnstable County Regional Substance Addiction Council last year. Plans included fentanyl testing for those struggling with addiction and increasing methadone services with mobile units.

BY GEOFF MULVIHILL and SHARON JOHNSON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Additional reporting by Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter