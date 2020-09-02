You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Face Covering Initiative Launched by Take Care Cape Cod

Face Covering Initiative Launched by Take Care Cape Cod

September 2, 2020

Courtesy of Take Care Cape Cod

YARMOUTH PORT – A campaign to increase the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic is being launched by Take Care Cape Cod.

The organization is encouraging local residents to wear face masks, along with maintaining other coronavirus mitigation efforts like social distancing and hand washing, through positive messages and protective equipment.

Masks and gaiters can be bought on Take Care Cape Cod’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Environmental protection efforts will be funded with a part of every sale, and additional masks can be bought at checkout before being donated to daycare and early education workers.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 