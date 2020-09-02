Face Covering Initiative Launched by Take Care Cape Cod

YARMOUTH PORT – A campaign to increase the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic is being launched by Take Care Cape Cod.

The organization is encouraging local residents to wear face masks, along with maintaining other coronavirus mitigation efforts like social distancing and hand washing, through positive messages and protective equipment.

Masks and gaiters can be bought on Take Care Cape Cod’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Environmental protection efforts will be funded with a part of every sale, and additional masks can be bought at checkout before being donated to daycare and early education workers.